|
|
Charles Eugene Doran
Charles Eugene Doran, 85, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at his home in Florence, Kentucky.
Charlie was born December 2, 1934, in Toledo, Ohio, to Cletus and Augusta (Wendorski) Doran. He served in the Army under US 52 459 200 Private- 2 and was honorably discharged. Charlie was an avid fisherman, and loved eating Lake Erie perch, was a huge sports fan of Cleveland Indians and Browns, a fan of country music, was skilled at playing billiards and the harmonica, roller skating and he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren whenever he could. He had whit and charm, enjoyed singing, dancing and just could light up a room with his personality. He certainly left this world a brighter place for those that knew him.
Charlie is survived by his children, Ron (Heather) Doran, Rob Doran, Jodi (Jeremy) Lewton, Donna (Nelson) Bowen, Lorie Perdue, and Charles (Chip) La Rue; along with grandchildren, Sean, Logan, Noah, Emma Rose, Bill, Joshua, and Chelsea. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cletus and Augusta; his son, Todd Doran, and his wife, Rosemary Doran.
A celebration of life memorial service and fellowship will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Mark Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 611 Woodville Road, Toledo, Ohio, 43605.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 7, 2020