Charles F. "Chuck" Lundholm died on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the age of 76. He was born on March 7, 1943, in Dixon, IL, to Fridolf N. and Carolyn (Bergstedt) Lundholm. He received his BA from Augustana College in Rock Island, IL, and completed a year of graduate school at the University of Minnesota before accepting a position at Maumee Valley Country Day School in 1966 where he taught Math and English, held administrative positions, coached football, baseball, and basketball, and was the school's college counselor until his retirement in 2006.



Chuck was raised in a tradition of music and gardening, both of which he pursued throughout his lifetime. In 1984, he was one of fifty educators selected from a field of five hundred applicants to participate in a 4-week "Teaching Shakespeare" seminar at the prestigious Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D. C.



Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Greta Ann. He will be deeply missed by his wife of almost 53 years Karen (Pelley) Lundholm, sons Steven (Seattle, WA), Matthew (Funabashi, Japan), and Andrew (Baltimore, MD), brother Thomas J. Lundholm of St. Paul, MN, and the families of his cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A private service will be held at Zoar Lutheran Church where Chuck was a long-time member. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow at a later date to be announced. Tributes in Chuck's memory may be made to Maumee Valley Country Day School, Toledo, OH, or to the music ministry at Zoar. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, OH (419-874-3133). Online condolences can be shared at



www.witzlershank.com





