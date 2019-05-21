(News story) Charles F. "Chuck" Lundholm, a longtime teacher, coach, and administrator at Maumee Valley Country Day School, died May 11 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. He was 76.



He died of cancer, his wife of nearly 53 years, Karen Lundholm, said.



Mr. Lundholm retired in 2006 after 40 years at Maumee Valley, where he had taught math and English, held administrative positions, coached football, baseball, and basketball, and, most recently, was the school's college counselor.



In 1984 he participated in an annual Teaching Shakespeare conference at Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, as one of 50 educators selected from 500 applicants.



School colleagues and former students recalled Mr. Lundholm as someone who had made a lasting impression on their lives, Mrs. Lundholm said, adding that he was an English teacher for most of his career.



"He was dedicated to the school and especially to the students. He had close relationships with his students. And students in his English class talked about learning from his criticisms and his comments that were constructive, intended to make them better writers," she said.



Mrs. Lundholm recalled that a fellow English teacher at Maumee Valley once wrote that a student attending his class "had better bring his mind to class because no one develops a discussion about literature as well as [Mr. Lundholm] does."



Said Ronald Euton, a friend and a fellow teacher at Maumee Valley: "He was very laid back [but] passionate about his work... English was his favorite, and the kids were awed by him."



Mr. Lundholm was born March 7, 1943, in Dixon, Ill., to Carolyn and Fridolf Lundholm.



He was raised mostly in the Indianapolis area, but he graduated from the Blake School in Hopkins, Minn., in 1961, an all-boys school at the time.



He was a 1965 graduate of Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., where he received a bachelor's degree in English.



He then attended graduate school for a year at the University of Minnesota before being hired as an English and math teacher at Maumee Valley in 1966.



In his free time throughout his life, he enjoyed singing in choirs to classical choral music, planting trees, and gardening, especially growing gourds.



He was a longtime member of Zoar Lutheran Church, Perrysburg.



Surviving are his wife, Karen Lundholm; sons, Steven, Matthew, and Andrew Lundholm; and brother, Thomas Lundholm.



A celebration of life is pending.



Arrangements are by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg.



The family suggests tributes to Maumee Valley Country Day School or to the music ministry at Zoar Lutheran Church.



This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Published in The Blade on May 21, 2019