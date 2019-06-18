Charles F. "Denne" Pease



Charles F. Pease, better known as Denne, passed on May 14th. A longtime Toledo-area musician, he was born September 5, 1935 in New Britain, CT to Frances A. and Roger W. Pease, Sr.



He received a BA in Music from Amherst College in MA, and an MS degree in Oboe from Julliard School of Music in NYC. College summers were spent playing concerts and college variety shows in Europe and Asia. Denne was Principal Oboist of the Toledo Symphony from 1962-1985, played for Music Under the Stars and the Toledo Opera, was an oboe instructor at the University of Toledo for 30 years, and played with the Faculty Woodwind Quintet. Later, he taught oboe at Heidelberg College in Tiffin, was a private tutor/clinician with the Jefferson High School Band in Monroe, MI, Principal Oboist with the Adrian Symphony for several years and played oboe for the Monroe County Community College Concert Band and the Maumee Community Band until the time of his passing. Denne wrote a manuscript, "Captain Meehan Commanding", covering the life of his sea captain great-grandfather before, during and after the Civil War. He was a model train enthusiast, an excellent scrabble player, and a dedicated, active member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Toledo.



He is survived by his brother, Roger W. (Noel) Pease, Jr., CT; half-brother Douglas M. Pease; niece Lisa (Chris) Pasay, MA; their children, Katie E. and Joseph T. Pasay and niece Susan E. Pease, FL.



His family is grateful for the care provided at Toledo Hospital and Advanced Specialty Hospital and the kindness expressed by the Pelham Manor staff, fellow musicians and his church family. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 21st, at 5:30PM at First Church of Christ, Scientist, Toledo, 4647 W. Central Ave. (at Corey Rd.) Memorial contributions may be made to: Music Scholarship Fund, University of Toledo, 2801 W. Bancroft St., MS605, Toledo, OH 43606 - payable to UT Foundation, or to First Church of Christ, Scientist at the address listed above.



Published in The Blade from June 18 to June 19, 2019