Jon Charles "JC" Kwiatkowski died suddenly in his Mandeville, LA home December 31, 2018. JC was born November 30, 1970 to Frank and Kathleen Kwiatkowski. He was a graduate of Maumee High School and BGSU, and attended UT where he was a proud member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. JC worked for Comair at Toledo Express Airport prior to working the past 12 years at the Department of Homeland Security. JC is survived by his mother, Kathy Kwiatkowski; daughter Sydney Kwiatkowski; sons Brendan and Sean Kwiatkowski; granddaughter Ivy Rose; the mothers of his children, Colleen Kwiatkowski and Jennifer Kwiatkowski; girlfriend Paula Chapman and many aunts, uncles and cousins. JC was preceded in death by his infant son Patrick Kwiatkowski.



Charles Franklin "Frank" Kwiatkowski died January 14, 2019 at the University of Michigan Medical Center, 14 days following the sudden death of his son JC. Frank was born October 11, 1946 to Max and Julia Kwiatkowski. Frank and his wife Kathy Kwiatkowski recently celebrated 48 years of marriage. He was a life- long resident of Maumee Ohio, graduating from Maumee HS. He attended BGSU. Frank worked with his mother at Julia's Floor Coverings, 25 years at Jeep Corporation and proudly served in the Ohio National Guard, where he was a long-time member of the Ohio NG Composite Pistol Team, winning numerous awards, including the national overall pistol championships. Frank is survived by his wife Kathy (Cassidy), sister Sue (Ron) Willier and brother-in-law, Nick Harrison, granddaughter Sydney Kwiatkowski, grandsons Brendan and Sean Kwiatkowski, great-granddaughter Ivy Rose Kwiatkowski and many nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Julia Kwiatkowski; sister, Eunice Harrison and grandson Patrick Kwiatkowski.



A celebration of their lives will be held Friday, June 21 at the Springfield Township Hall, 7617 Angola Rd, Holland Oh, from 3-5:30 pm followed by a short service on site. Please come share a memory with us.



