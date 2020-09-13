1/1
Charles Frantz
1964 - 2020
Charles Frantz

06/17/1964 - 08/31/2020

Charles Robert Frantz, age 56, passed away August 31, 2020. Charles (Chuck) was born June 17, 1964 to Charles and Diania Frantz. Chuck graduated from Sylvania Northview in 1982 and was currently employed at Binkleman Corporation.

Chuck enjoyed playing golf, softball, fishing and anything to do with the great outdoors.

On July 27, 2018, he got married to his wife Kay. They recently bought a camper and enjoyed going every weekend to the campground and lake. Most of all Chuck enjoyed time with family. His greatest joy was his granddaughters Addy and Audrina.

Chuck could light up a room with his infectious smile and never ending stories and will be deeply missed.

Chuck was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Anna Frantz and Howard and Marguerite Norman; his father, Charles Nelson Frantz; and mother, Diania Jean Frantz.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Kathleen "Kay" (Brennan) Frantz; brother, William (Terry) Frantz; son, Charles (Brittany) Frantz; daughter, Alexis Molik; nephew, Weston Frantz (Sabree Durbin), granddaughters, Adalynn Harris and Audrina Frantz; great niece, Nora Frantz; and lifelong family friend, Diane Bieber.

A celebration of life for Chuck will be held September 20, 2020 at the Sylvania Moose Lodge, 6072 Main Street, Sylvania, Ohio 43560 from 12-4 p.m., with a service starting at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to the American Heart Association at Donations.heart.org

www.celebratelifetoledo.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Sylvania Moose Lodge
SEP
20
Service
01:00 PM
Sylvania Moose Lodge
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151
