Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Home Coming Park
7807 Angola Rd
Holland, OH
Charles Goodell Obituary
Charles Goodell

Charles Goodell, 51, of Holland, Ohio, died unexpectedly on September 23, 2019. Charles had a great sense of humor, was kind, loving and giving. He helped anyone and everyone, whether it was fixing a car, moving a box, or painting a wall, never expecting anything in return.

He loved his family and was very protective of his sisters. He adored his daughter and grandchildren. He had a very special bond with his nephews, Mikey and Bobby.

Charles is survived by his father, Harlin Sr.; daughter, Samantha Stephenson; grandchildren, Alianna, Jonathan, and Eliza; sister, Tracy (Robert) Lawrence; brothers, Brian, Patrick, Michael and Harlin Jr.; and a host of other family members. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Steffen (Radenbaugh); step-mother, Carol Goodell; sister, Jodi; brother, Kevin Goodell; and nephews, Christopher Goodell and DeMarco Loredo.

A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Home Coming Park, 7807 Angola Rd, Holland, Ohio. The family wishes to thank everyone for their love and support during this time. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.toledocremation.com

Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
