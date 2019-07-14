|
|
Charles H. "Bud" Babcock, Sr.
Charles H. Babcock, Sr., 80, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Toledo. He was born July 15, 1938 in Toledo to Robert and Helen (Grissom) Babcock. Bud was employed with PennCentral Railroad for many years. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Bud is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Elizabeth Babcock, sons, Chuck (Michelle) and Thomas Babcock; daughter, Kim (Todd) Somers; 6 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and brother, Rick Babcock.
The Family will recieve guests Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 12-1:00 p.m. at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Burial to follow at Springfield Township Cemetery, Holland, OH.
Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019