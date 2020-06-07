Charles H. LutesCharles H. Lutes, 91, of Millbury, OH passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Otterbein Pemberville Senior Residence. He was born on July 23, 1928 in Lucky, OH. To Lewis and Lucel Lutes. Charles was a truck driver for many years working for various companies. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was always on the go.He is survived by his stepson, Mark (Kathy) Smith; daughter, Terra Broadway; sister, Laura Chessom; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Frances; 4 brothers and 3 sisters.Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd. Oregon, OH 43616 on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. where services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery.