Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Charles H. Marks


Charles H. Marks Obituary
Charles H. Marks

Charles H. Marks, 68, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at VA Ann Arbor Healthcare Systems. He was born October 27, 1949 in Toledo. Charles was a 1968 graduate of Waite High School. He served 2 tours in the 11th Marine Regiment stationed on Hill 34 in Vietnam, and he was a lifetime member of VFW Post 4906. Charles was an avid Detroit Lions fan and part of the Ironville Community.

Charles is survived by daughters, Tanya (Mike) Koester and Sarah Marks; grandchildren, Jordan (Alan), Tyler and Shelby; great-grandchildren, Carter and Kensingtyn; loving companion, Lila Altenbaugh and her family; his dog Lucky. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles J. and Vera (Riccica) Marks.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. with military honors at 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 4906, 2161 Consaul St., Toledo, OH 43605.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on May 31, 2019
