Services Memorial Gathering 11:30 AM Sam B's Restaurant Bowling Green , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Charles McCaghy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles H. McCaghy

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) BOWLING GREEN - Charles H. McCaghy, a professor emeritus of sociology at Bowling Green State University whose research gleaned insights from those on society's fringes, died May 25 at Bowling Green Manor, where he was under hospice care. He was 84.



He had idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, his wife, Dawn McCaghy, said.



Mr. McCaghy arrived at the BGSU sociology department in 1970 and retired in 1997. His texts included Deviant Behavior: Crime, Conflict, and Interest Groups. He was an editor of a 1974 book - a collection in which addicts, prisoners, prostitutes, the mentally ill, and others described themselves, In Their Own Behalf: Voices From the Margin.



He'd been an officer of the American Society of Criminology. Asked his "special field of research" on a BGSU questionnaire, he answered, "social control of sexual behavior." In the late 1980s, he was co-researcher in a random phone survey of residents in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan that found a clear majority favored keeping all types of prostitution illegal. Attitudes shifted, the survey found, when those sampled learned the average cost of arresting and prosecuting prostitutes.



"He always had an interest in marginalized people," said Peggy Giordano, a BGSU distinguished research professor of sociology, who co-taught a course with him about deviant sexual behavior.



Much of his research was qualitative, in which he explored deviant behavior - whether criminal or not - from the viewpoint of the person practicing the behavior and so revealed "their humanity and understanding from their perspective," Ms. Giordano said.



He researched strippers and burlesque and, in retirement, planned to write a history of strip tease. He began to amass material from the 19th Century forward - ads, posters, playbills, articles, and books.



"The collecting part of it kind of ruled the day," said his wife, a retired BGSU reference librarian. "And he realized at some point he wasn't going to sit down and write a book." He donated his collection to the Lawrence and Lee Theatre Research Institute at Ohio State University.



He was born April 29, 1934, in Eau Claire, Wis., to Anna and Elmer McCaghy. He was a graduate of Regis High School and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin, attending on a Navy ROTC scholarship.



In the Navy, he served in the Pacific aboard the USS Sproston, a destroyer. He received his master's degree and doctorate from the University of Wisconsin. Child molesters were the subject of his dissertation.



He formerly taught at the University of Connecticut and Case Western Reserve University. In 1984, he was a visiting scholar at the Australian Institute of Criminology and presented his findings at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va.



"He was very loved by his friends," his wife said. "Everybody says the same thing about him: 'He was a great guy. The word 'kind' comes up very often."



Surviving is his wife, the former Dawn Ysebaert, whom he married June 10, 1961.



There were no services.



The family suggests tributes to the Wood County District Public Library, Wood County Historical Society, Cocoon Shelter in Bowling Green, or a .



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries