Charles H. Stange "Charlie", 79, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 22, 1939, in Toledo, OH and was a 1957 graduate of Rogers High School. Charlie married the love of his life Patricia Bunner on July 30, 1960. After retiring from L.O.F. in 1987, Charlie owned Stange Electric and together with Pat founded and operated Aquaholic Too Charters. He quickly became known as the legend on Lake Erie because of his passion for fishing and willingness to teach others what he loved. In addition to fishing, Charlie enjoyed spending time with family, vacationing in Florida, canning vegetables from his garden and taking joy rides over to the lake with Pickles and Jilly. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Pat in 2016.



Charles is survived by his children, Kelly (Kevin) Quinn, Robin Stange Ter Doest, Scott (Lisa) Stange; grandchildren, Kerry, Katie and Rose Quinn, Christopher and Brian Ter Doest, Christina Stange and Christina (Ray) Santa Cruz; great-grandchildren, Riley and Mason Ter Doest, Reeves and Rowan Santa Cruz; brother, Donald (Lois) Stange, many dear nieces and nephews, other extended family and his Lake Erie family. In addition to his wife, Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Marion (Damschroder) Stange; brothers, Therbert (Opal) and Lauren (Rose) Stange.



Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wolf Creek Sportsman Association.



Published in The Blade on June 5, 2019