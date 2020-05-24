Charles Henry Page Jr.
1935 - 2020
Charles Henry Page, Jr.

Charles Henry Page, Jr., 84 of Toledo, passed away on May 18, 2020 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital from COVID-19 Pneumonia with underlying medical complications.

Charles was born on September 21, 1935 to Rev. Charles, Sr. and Nellie (Hayden) Page in Ronceverte, West Virginia. Charles married his high school sweetheart Sandra Johnson on December 21, 1957 in Huntington, West Virginia, after which they later settled in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated from Douglass High School in 1953 and attended Marshall University. He also earned a certificate of completion from The United States Navy, Bureau of Naval Personnel Service Schools, San Diego, California. Charles was honorably discharged from The United States Navy on November 15, 1961. After 37 Years of employment Charles retired from Gross Electric Inc. as Vice President of Operations. Charles was an avid lover of all sports, particularly basketball and football.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth Page and sisters, Carolyn Green, Ella Johnson, and Lorraine Fain.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Sandra Page; son, Charles Page, III; daughter, Ellen Page; granddaughter, Whitney Page, and great-granddaughter, Madelyn Page who he affectionately called "Baby Round Head"; nephew, Lewis Green; nieces, Ella Woolridge, Frances Watson, and Arleen Gilliam.

The Page Family would like to thank Promedica Toledo Hospital CICU, with special recognition to critical care nurse Landon Hageman who went above and beyond with his care for our loved one and family during this difficult time. The family wishes donations to be made to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. The web address is covid19responsefund.org.

Arrangements were entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home, www.dalefh.com, (419) 248-4254. Due to the global pandemic, services for Charles will be private.

http://www.dalefh.com



Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 22, 2020
So so sorry to hear about Charles. He was a wonderful boss and a great friend. My deepest sympathy to his family. May he rest in peace.
Pauline Van Den Doleweert
Friend
May 22, 2020
Mr. Charley, for 62+ years our family was blessed by having you as a special family member. You will be missed. RIP
Selma Johnson
Family
