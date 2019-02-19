Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
5757 Starr Ave.
Oregon, OH
Charles Howard Fouty Obituary
Charles Howard Fouty

Charles Howard Fouty, 73, died Sunday, February 17, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 30, 1945, in Wauseon. Charles was a 1963 graduate of Clay High School. He was a heavy equipment operator for 44 years before retiring. Charles was a U.S. Navy Seabee serving in the Vietnam War, a member of Northwood VFW and Christ United Methodist Church where he served as an elder. He enjoyed golfing.

Charles is survived by Bernadine his loving wife of 45 years; children, Jamie Jewel (Paul) Robb and Charles Howard (Brittany) Fouty II; grandchildren, Alyssa and Leah Norr; Gabrielle and Charles Howard Fouty III; 2 great granddaughters; brother, Marion (Joyce) Fouty; sisters-in-law, Marlene and Lois. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Velma (Punches) Fouty; daughter, Amy Sue Fouty; brothers, James and Richard.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church, 5757 Starr Ave., Oregon, OH 43616, with the family to receive guests after 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Christ United Methodist Church.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Feb. 19, 2019
