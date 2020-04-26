Charles J. Lais
1928 - 2020
Charles J. Lais 08/06/1928 - 04/24/2020 Charles J. Lais, 91, of Toledo, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Sunset Village. He was born August 6, 1928, in Toledo, and was the son of Charles and Margaret Lais. Charlie was a 1948 graduate of Central Catholic High School and a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church (downtown). He worked as a clerk for the Post Office for 37 years, retiring in 1989. Charlie enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, photography, traveling, watching and playing golf, bowling and going to the Mud Hens games. He also enjoyed spending time at his cottage in Lakeside, OH. Survivors include his nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Charlie was preceded in death by his sisters, Marilyn Lais and Rose Marie O'Leary. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads), (due to COVID-19, a maximum of 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time). The funeral mass and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St Joseph's Church, 628 Locust Street, Toledo, OH 43604; Alzheimer's Association, 480 Dussel Drive, Maumee, OH 43537 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Charles' family would like to thank the staff at Sunset Village for the wonderful care given to him. Online condolences may be sent to Charlie's family at www.ansberg-west.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
28
Visitation
4:00 - 7:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
I never got to see Uncle Charlie much growing up so I feel very fortunate to have been able to spend a little time with in recent years. He has such fascinating stories and experiences. I'll miss you Uncle Charlie and give Grandma and Aunt Marilyn a hug for me ❤
Michelle McCann
Family
