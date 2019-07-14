Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
215 E. Front St
Perrysburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles McGranahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles J. "Chuck" McGranahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles J. "Chuck" McGranahan Obituary
Charles J. "Chuck" McGranahan

Charles J. "Chuck" McGranahan, age 82, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo with his loving wife and best friend of 33 years by his side after a brief illness. Chuck was the President and owner of McGranahan Distributing of Toledo and V.J. McGranahan Distributing of Dayton, OH before retiring to Marco Island, FL. He was an avid reader, enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie, golfing and photography. Chuck loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also liked to play jokes on his friends and family, something they will all miss. Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Linda; children, David (Terri) McGranahan, Kathy (James) Fuller, Vincent (Lisa) McGranahan, Michael McGranahan, Brien McGranahan; grandchildren, Madisen, Delaney, Jack, Nolan, Ainsley, Millie and Andre; and many dear friends. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 5 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Mass will begin Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church. 215 E. Front St., Perrysburg, OH 43551.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

To leave a special message for Chuck's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now