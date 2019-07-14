Charles J. "Chuck" McGranahan



Charles J. "Chuck" McGranahan, age 82, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo with his loving wife and best friend of 33 years by his side after a brief illness. Chuck was the President and owner of McGranahan Distributing of Toledo and V.J. McGranahan Distributing of Dayton, OH before retiring to Marco Island, FL. He was an avid reader, enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie, golfing and photography. Chuck loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also liked to play jokes on his friends and family, something they will all miss. Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Linda; children, David (Terri) McGranahan, Kathy (James) Fuller, Vincent (Lisa) McGranahan, Michael McGranahan, Brien McGranahan; grandchildren, Madisen, Delaney, Jack, Nolan, Ainsley, Millie and Andre; and many dear friends. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 5 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Mass will begin Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church. 215 E. Front St., Perrysburg, OH 43551.



Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



To leave a special message for Chuck's family, please visit



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019