Charles J. "Chuck" McKeown
Charles J. "Chuck" McKeown, age 75, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at St. Anne Mercy Hospital. He was born January 25, 1944 to Robert and Martha McKeown in New York City, NY.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sheryl McKeown; son, Sean (John) McKeown-Young and Kristin (Mark Sentle) McKeown; grandchildren, Aidan and Jameson McKeown-Young, Addison and Harper Sentle; sister, Patricia (Ricardo) Beltramello; and many dear friends.
Memorial Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo 43614 with gathering from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass in church. An open house will follow at the McKeown-Young home from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Call (419) 708-5563 for address.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Ohio State Parks. naturepreserves.ohiodnr.gov/donate
Published in The Blade on Oct. 20, 2019