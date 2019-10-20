Home

St Patrick of Heatherdowns
4201 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church
4201 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church
4201 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McKeown-Young home
Charles J. "Chuck" McKeown


1944 - 2019
Charles J. "Chuck" McKeown Obituary
Charles J. "Chuck" McKeown

Charles J. "Chuck" McKeown, age 75, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at St. Anne Mercy Hospital. He was born January 25, 1944 to Robert and Martha McKeown in New York City, NY.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sheryl McKeown; son, Sean (John) McKeown-Young and Kristin (Mark Sentle) McKeown; grandchildren, Aidan and Jameson McKeown-Young, Addison and Harper Sentle; sister, Patricia (Ricardo) Beltramello; and many dear friends.

Memorial Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo 43614 with gathering from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass in church. An open house will follow at the McKeown-Young home from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Call (419) 708-5563 for address.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Ohio State Parks. naturepreserves.ohiodnr.gov/donate

To leave a special message for Chuck's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 20, 2019
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.