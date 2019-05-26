Charles "Chuck" J. Mira



Charles "Chuck" J. Mira, 61, of Holland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bellevue, OH to Charles R. and Dora (Muratori) Mira on December 12, 1957. Chuck graduated from Bowling Green State University with his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1980 and cum laude from the University of Toledo College of Law with his Juris Doctor Degree in 1983. Chuck was a hardworking, enthusiastic, and well loved man who will be missed by everyone who knew him.



As a CPA and tax attorney, Chuck was a partner of Mira & Kolena accounting firm since its establishment in 1996. Since the start of his career, he has managed and worked with various tax and business consulting firms, including Deloitte & Touche Tax Department and partner in Sobb & Mira accounting firm. He was also the owner of the Avenue Bistro Restaurant for many years. He also served as CFO for Aspen Grove Assisted Living, in addition to being an adjunct Professor at the University of Toledo in the Legal Assistance Program.



He served in multiple local groups, including the Toledo Area Chamber of Commerce -Litigation Committee, The Toledo Country Club – Finance Committee and Treasurer, Citifest – Board Member, the Arts Commission of Greater Toledo – Board Member and Treasurer, The Victory Center – "Fight for Victory" Committee Chair, Erie West Hospice and Palliative Care – Board Member, Ashley Insurance Group, Taste of the Nation – Committee Member, and the Toledo Opera Board - Treasurer. He was also a member of the Distinguished Clown Corp for many years.



Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Dee; children, Audrey Lucius, Charles "Chas" Mira, Makayla, and Makenzi; mother, Dora Mira; sisters, Cheryl Mira, Denise (Mike) Widner, Lisa Mira; nephew, David; nieces, Erin, Lindsey; and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles R. Mira.



The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care of Dr. Elmer and Molly Scott NP along with his primary caregiver Kelly, who he lovingly called Magpie.



Friends will be received on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Avenue (West of Corey), Toledo, OH 43623 (419-841-2422). The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 4100 Harvest Lane, Toledo, OH 43623. Burial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions in Chuck's name may be made to the Cherry Street Mission, 1501 Monroe Street, Toledo, OH 43604.



Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 29, 2019