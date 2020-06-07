Charles James Houston
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles James Houston

Charles James Houston, 74 of Toledo, Ohio passed away, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in the presence of his loving family. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Private immediate family service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Dale - Riggs Funeral Home Inc. 572 Nebraska Ave Toledo, Ohio. Bishop Robert A. Culp, Officiant.

http://www.dalefh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Service
11:00 AM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved