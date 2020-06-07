Charles James Houston
Charles James Houston, 74 of Toledo, Ohio passed away, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in the presence of his loving family. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Private immediate family service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Dale - Riggs Funeral Home Inc. 572 Nebraska Ave Toledo, Ohio. Bishop Robert A. Culp, Officiant.
http://www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.