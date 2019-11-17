|
Charles John White
12/5/1937 - 11/14/2019
Charles John White, age 81 of Gould City, MI formerly of Petersburg, MI passed away Thursday November 14, 2019 at his home.
Born December 5, 1937 in Detroit, MI, to the Erma (Cosner) Blouch, and adopted by Arthur White. Charles graduated from Dundee High School in 1953. Charles married Marie "Thelma" Gose in 1960 in Milan, MI. Charles was employed at GM Powertrain in Toledo, OH for over 30 years until retiring in 1989. Charles and Marie created a wonderful life in Gould City MI together. They enjoyed 40 years of marriage together until her passing in 2000.
With the support and love of his friends in the U.P., Charles continued to enjoy his life to the fullest; hunting, helping friends, riding the trails and spending time with the people he loved. Charles had a love of nature and enjoyed the outdoors. He had a vivacious spirit and a loving heart, Charles was kind and compassionate. His zest for life was unmatched and his "I did it my way" attitude was inspiring to all that knew him.
He is survived by three daughters, Charlene (Ron Carr) Lambert of Monroe, Marcia (Jon) Miller of Sylvania, OH, and Robin (Robert) Head of Temperance, MI; and his sister' Francis (Ronald) Evoe of Newport, MI. He will also be missed by 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Erma Blouch and Arthur White; his wife "Marie" White and his daughter, Linda Rombach.
Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Monday November 18, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for visiting hours. A funeral service will be held Tuesday November 19, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home at 12 p.m. with Pastor Stephen Sparks officiating. In accordance to his wishes he will be buried next to his beloved wife.
