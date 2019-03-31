Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Chuck" Johnson


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles "Chuck" Johnson Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Johnson

Charles (Chuck) Elmer Johnson, 75, of Toledo passed away on March 29th at Toledo Hospital surrounded by his children. Chuck was born to Clyde Edison and Ida Elizabeth (Greer) Johnson on December 17th,1943 and a life-long resident of South Toledo.

Chuck was a graduate of Libbey High School (1962), attended the University of Toledo and a graduate of the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science (1967). Chuck was a Funeral Director-Embalmer for more than 40 years at Neville Funeral Home and then worked for the Lucas County Coroners Office for an additional 6 years before retiring in 2006. Chuck loved what he did for a living and chose to be a part of various organizations that supported that community. He was a former president of the NW Ohio Funeral Directors Association and member of the Ohio Embalmer's Association. He was an avid supporter and member of AA. He devoted many hours to counseling and helping others through their struggles.

Chuck was a loving father to son Devon Charles Johnson and daughters Danae (Chris) Wedge and Danielle (Mike) Binkowski. He loved spending time with his grandchildren by attending their atheltic events, birthday parties and stopping over for visits. His 7 grandchildren Hailey, Carter, Hannah and Cooper Binkowski and Colin, Camy and Caris Wedge will miss him dearly. Chuck is also survivied by his sister Judith Tunison and many nieces and nephews. Chuck was preceeded in death by son, Brian Johnson, his sister, Joan McCarthy and parents, Clyde and Ida Johnson.

Please join the family to celebrate Chuck's life at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, on Tuesday, April 2nd from 2 to 8 p.m. Chuck's funeral service will begin at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. A private graveside memorial will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Chuck's memory can be made to AA Central Office, 3328 Glanzman Rd. Toledo, Ohio, 43614 or to a . Please leave condolences for the family at walterfuneralhome.com.

walterfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now