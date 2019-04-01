Services Walter Funeral Home - Toledo 4653 Glendale Avenue Toledo , OH 43614 (419) 382-1700 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Walter Funeral Home - Toledo 4653 Glendale Avenue Toledo , OH 43614 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Walter Funeral Home - Toledo 4653 Glendale Avenue Toledo , OH 43614 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Charles Johnson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles "Chuck" Johnson

1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Charles "Chuck" Johnson, a native south-sider who served as a funeral director and embalmer for more than 40 years at Neville Funeral Home and Lucas County Coroners Office for additional six years, died Friday at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was 75.



Daughter Danae Wedge said her father suffered from pancreatic cancer and died from complications following surgery.



As a 1962 Libbey High School graduate, Mr. Johnson continued his education at the University of Toledo and ultimately graduated from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science in 1967.



Serving families through his longstanding role as funeral home director, Ms. Wedge said that Mr. Johnson had a unique niche for mortuary science.



"He took a lot of pride in his job. He always wanted to make sure that families found comfort and enjoyed their families' services," she said.



She added that he was attentive by nature and would often facilitate services to ensure every detail aligned.



"He had a very high opinion of what and how a funeral should be. He'd facilitate sometimes even more than the families would want," Ms. Wedge said.



Throughout his employment, he participated in various organizations that supported mortuary science, serving as both the former president of the NW Ohio Funeral Directors Association and a member of the Ohio Embalmer's Association, his family said.



"Charlie was a great person to work with, very knowledgeable and helpful. He was a very pleasant guy to be around and always had good stories," said former Lucas County Coroner Dr. James Patrick.



"Don't ask me to repeat them, I'm no good," Dr. Patrick laughingly said.



Ms. Wedge agreed, adding her father will be remembered for his many stories and great knowledge.



"Dad had a lot of details in his stories and would get so mad at himself if he couldn't remember all of them or if he forgot a date. He always had a lot of information to share," she said.



Dr. Patrick said Mr. Johnson's imprint will succeed him as his work ethic and knowledge made him unique.



"It's extremely important that we have people that know about what's going to happen to people once they leave us; again he was very knowledgeable as both an embalmer and funeral director," Mr. Patrick said.



Beyond his influential role in the community, Mr. Johnson prioritized family.



Born to Ida and Clyde Johnson on December 17, 1943, Mr. Johnson proudly carried the legacy of his parents.



Ms.Wedge recalled her father spending a lot of time in the former South Toledo YMCA, where his mother was a founding member.



"He'd always show me her picture on the wall. Dad called himself a "gym rat;" he spent a lot of time there and was very proud of the YMCA," Ms. Wedge said as she recalled spending time with her father at the former YMCA at 1226 Woodsdale Park Drive. She added that her father took her by the YMCA one last time prior to the facility closing in 2009.



Mr. Johnson was known for lending a hand to individuals trying to recover from former addictions. As a longstanding AA member himself, Mr. Johnson attended local meetings regularly and often led discussions.



"He was a sponsor to so many people who were just getting started in their sobriety," Ms. Wedge said.



Mr. Johnson will be buried with his AA coin celebrating 25 years of sobriety.



Survivors include his son, Devon Charles Johnson; daughters, Danae Wedge and Danielle Binkowski; sister, Judith Tunison; and seven grandchildren.



A special service to celebrate Mr. Johnson's life will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Ave. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with a private graveside memorial to be scheduled at a later date.



Memorial contributions in Mr. Johnson's memory can be made to AA Central Office, 3328 Glanzman Rd., Toledo, or to a .



This is a news story by Bri'on Whiteside. Contact her at [email protected] or 419-724-6368. Published in The Blade on Apr. 1, 2019