Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
7220 Dutch Rd.
Waterville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
7220 Dutch Rd.
Waterville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Jones Jr.


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Jones Jr. Obituary
Charles Jones Jr.

Charles T. Jones, Jr. "Jake", 72, of Monclova, OH, died August 20, 2019 at his home. He was born March 12, 1947 in Findlay, OH to Charles and Alta (Fenstermaker) Jones, Sr. Jake was a 1965 graduate of North Baltimore High School.

He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Whitehouse American Legion. Jake worked for over 40 years at Johns Manville. He retired in 2012.

He is survived by his daughter, Natalie (Ken) Tolles of Hamler, OH; grandchildren, Nicholas (Dusti) Tolles and Tabitha (Jason) Pontious; great grandchildren, Paige, Dallas, Caleb, Wyatt, Emmalin, Paisley, Aubree and Charlotte; and brother, George Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents, his infant brother Richard, infant sister Hazel, and his sisters Annabell Trumbull and Carol Murphy.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 26, 2018 from 3-8 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd., Waterville, OH. Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.

To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now