Charles Jones Jr.
Charles T. Jones, Jr. "Jake", 72, of Monclova, OH, died August 20, 2019 at his home. He was born March 12, 1947 in Findlay, OH to Charles and Alta (Fenstermaker) Jones, Sr. Jake was a 1965 graduate of North Baltimore High School.
He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Whitehouse American Legion. Jake worked for over 40 years at Johns Manville. He retired in 2012.
He is survived by his daughter, Natalie (Ken) Tolles of Hamler, OH; grandchildren, Nicholas (Dusti) Tolles and Tabitha (Jason) Pontious; great grandchildren, Paige, Dallas, Caleb, Wyatt, Emmalin, Paisley, Aubree and Charlotte; and brother, George Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents, his infant brother Richard, infant sister Hazel, and his sisters Annabell Trumbull and Carol Murphy.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 26, 2018 from 3-8 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd., Waterville, OH. Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019