Charles "Chuck" L. DeCant
Charles "Chuck" Louis DeCant, age 94, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Chuck was born on August 30, 1925 to the late Dennis and Ethel DeCant in Toledo, Ohio.
In 1943, at the age of 17, Chuck went into the United States Marine Corps to serve his country during WWII. He fought in the famous Battle of Peleliu during his tenure and was honorably discharged on February 28, 1946. He will be receiving a 21 Gun Salute at his graveside service. Chuck became a sheet metal worker, and a well-known Real Estate Broker and retired as a Real Estate Appraiser.
Chuck was very witty and funny. He loved telling stories of the past. He lived a full life enjoying his wife, home, family, work, traveling, and playing cribbage.
Chuck is survived by his children, Vicki Johnson, Richard DeCant, Tanya Purcell, and Michele DeCant; a special niece, Sandy Hilding (Bob) in Toledo; other nephews and nieces; grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; as well as his brother, Norman DeCant. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Anna Mae DeCant; daughter, Susan Maglione; son, Steven DeCant; and sister, Francis Harris.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of NW Ohio or a .
Published in The Blade on Jan. 15, 2020