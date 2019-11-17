Home

Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Charles L. "Chuck" Fox


1943 - 2019
Charles L. "Chuck" Fox Obituary
Charles L. "Chuck" Fox

Charles L Fox, age 76, of Holland, OH passed away Tuesday evening, November 12, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Chuck was born in Alpena, MI on October 5, 1943 to Charles and Lillian (Nowak) Fox. He graduated from Catholic Central High School in Alpena in 1961 and Northern Michigan University in 1968.

Chuck was very proud to have served his country as a Staff Sargent in the US Army during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1971. Chuck enjoyed a career in Human Resources retiring from Bard Manufacturing in 2007. An avid University of Michigan sports fan, Chuck enjoyed golfing, fishing and traveling. Most of all he enjoyed all the times spent with his family and friends. He closely followed all his children's athletic adventures and coached little league baseball and peewee hockey teams.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Judi; son, Todd (Veronica) Fox; grandchildren, Lauren and Jenna Fox and Abigail and Nathan McLaughlin; sister, Barbara (Mick) Lemieux of Alpena, MI and his beloved nieces and nephews. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; his precious daughter, Amy (Jeremy) McLaughlin and sister, Linda (Jerry) Anderson.

In Chuck's memory please consider a donation to the or to the . Inurnment services will take place at Arlington National Cemetery.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
