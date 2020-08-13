1/1
Charles L. "Chuck" Gladieux
1943 - 2020
Charles L. "Chuck" Gladieux

Charles L. Gladieux, 76 of Millbury, Ohio passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Orchard Villa. Chuck was born on September 23, 1943 to Leonard and Agnes (Romstadt) Gladieux. Chuck was a fun, loving, hard-working, boy at heart, enjoying all things trains, camping, snowmobiling, canoeing, riding golf carts, fish fry's, building and any activity that allowed him to be with his family and friends, as well as instilling in his girls a love for a good Project.He was an honorary member of the Millbury Fire Department, a longtime member of the Weak Signals RC airplane club, and a mobile DJ for years at Lake High School and local weddings and events. His God-given talents led him right to Don's Drive In, where he worked as a "jack of all trades" for 40 years.

His greatest joy in life was his high school sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Bernadine (Seimet) Gladieux, his two daughters and six cherished grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife and forever friend, Bernadine; his children, Jennifer (James) Hauter, Sherry Whitacre; grandchildren, Ryan, Morgan, Connor, Payton, Keegan and Bradie; siblings, Jeannette Beeler, Patricia Moreno, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents, (Leonard and Agnes). He will be dearly missed by all that knew Chuck.

Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, 1111 Woodville Rd, Millbury Ohio, on Friday from 4-8:00 p.m. where funeral services being held Saturday at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at the Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Township Fire Department or to the donor's choice. A special thank you to Dr. Odeh and his staff for their compassionate care throughout Chuck's illness.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
AUG
15
Interment
Lake Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
(419) 836-2150
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home

August 12, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
CARL Altman
Family
