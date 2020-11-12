1/2
Charles L. Zawisza
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles L. Zawisza

February 18, 1929 - November 9, 2020

Charles L. Zawisza, age 91, of Toledo, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. He was born February 18, 1929 in Toledo to Stanley and Emily (Spain) Zawisza.

After graduating from Woodward High School in 1948 Charles joined the US Navy with a couple of his Buddies. After an Honorable Discharge in 1952, he went on to work for The Wabash Railroad, retiring in 1991.

On June 22, 1957 Charles married the love of his life, Mary Ann Lewandowski and together they raised 5 children, Sandra, Cyndi, Michael, Karin and Ron.

Charles was a devoted husband, father and grandfather cherishing time spent with family. He and Mary Ann also enjoyed traveling throughout the country. Charles was an avid fisherman and enjoyed Polish music and Jazz.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his son, Michael Zawisza; grandson, Jeffrey Aaron Burks and brothers, Valentine (Joan), Eugene (Irene) and Stanley Zawisza.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Zawisza; children, Sandi (Tom)

Banasiak, Cyndi (Jeff) Burks, Karin Tietjen (Ron Swiss) and Ron Zawisza; daughter-in-law, Karen Lindsey; 14 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and sister-in-law, Judi Zawisza.

The family will receive guests Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 2 - 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer, West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd (419-392-9500) followed by a

Memorial Service celebrating Charles life.

The Family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to all the Staff of Promedica Ebeid Hospice for their gentle loving care and compassion for Charles and Family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Promedica Ebeid Hospice in Charles memory.

To leave a special message for the Zawisza Family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
Grove of 100 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Karen Zawisza
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved