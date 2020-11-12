Charles L. ZawiszaFebruary 18, 1929 - November 9, 2020Charles L. Zawisza, age 91, of Toledo, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. He was born February 18, 1929 in Toledo to Stanley and Emily (Spain) Zawisza.After graduating from Woodward High School in 1948 Charles joined the US Navy with a couple of his Buddies. After an Honorable Discharge in 1952, he went on to work for The Wabash Railroad, retiring in 1991.On June 22, 1957 Charles married the love of his life, Mary Ann Lewandowski and together they raised 5 children, Sandra, Cyndi, Michael, Karin and Ron.Charles was a devoted husband, father and grandfather cherishing time spent with family. He and Mary Ann also enjoyed traveling throughout the country. Charles was an avid fisherman and enjoyed Polish music and Jazz.In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his son, Michael Zawisza; grandson, Jeffrey Aaron Burks and brothers, Valentine (Joan), Eugene (Irene) and Stanley Zawisza.He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Zawisza; children, Sandi (Tom)Banasiak, Cyndi (Jeff) Burks, Karin Tietjen (Ron Swiss) and Ron Zawisza; daughter-in-law, Karen Lindsey; 14 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and sister-in-law, Judi Zawisza.The family will receive guests Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 2 - 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer, West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd (419-392-9500) followed by aMemorial Service celebrating Charles life.The Family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to all the Staff of Promedica Ebeid Hospice for their gentle loving care and compassion for Charles and Family.Memorial contributions may be made to Promedica Ebeid Hospice in Charles memory.To leave a special message for the Zawisza Family, please visit