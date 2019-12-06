|
|
Charles L. Mekbel 1944-2019
Charles Lawrence Mekbel, age 75, passed away among a group of friends while birding in one of his favorite spots, Watkins Lake on November 19, 2019. He was born in New York on July 30,1944 to Charles Mekbel and Evelyn Walter.
Chuck was a civil engineering graduate of Valparaiso University and served with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. He worked for the Toledo Edison and retired as a Senior Engineer for Jones and Henry in Toledo Ohio. He had a passion for photography, birding, skiing, and caring for his animals. He was a member of the Jackson Audubon Society where he led tours of his favorite birding spots. There are many photos he has taken over the years on their website.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Cathy Lillo and brother in law, Greg Lillo; his two nephews, Scott and Kevin Degeeter and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service to honor Chuck will be held at Reeb Funeral Home 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Sunday, December 8, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider The Audubon Society of Jackson County, Michigan.
Rest in Peace, Chuck. Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 6, 2019