Charles "Chuck" McCaghy, 85, passed away in Bowling Green on May 25, 2019 from complications of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was a professor emeritus in the sociology department at Bowling Green State University from 1970-1997, specializing in criminology and deviant behavior. Earlier he had taught at the Univ. of Connecticut and at [Case] Western Reserve Univ. Chuck was born in Eau Claire, WI on April 29, 1934 to Elmer and Anna (Soha) McCaghy. He graduated from Regis High School and then attended the Univ. of Wisconsin on a naval ROTC scholarship. After serving three years aboard the destroyer escort USS Sproston, he returned to the Univ. of Wisconsin to earn his master's degree and his Ph.D. He met Dawn Ysebaert at the university and they were married in 1961.



Chuck's research included studies of child molesters, strippers, and prostitutes. He authored articles and textbooks, was active in the American Society of Criminology, and shared his expertise with students at the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA. Upon retirement, he continued to research strippers and burlesque and eventually donated an extensive collection of research materials to the Ohio State University Library. He also volunteered at the Wood County Justice Center library, and along with Dawn befriended several BGSU international students, three of whom became "honorary grandchildren": Aibek Samakov of Kyrghizstan, Yana Felos of Ukraine, and Inessa Luerce of Brazil.



Chuck loved reading, art and music, the sea, and travel. He and Dawn visited Australia and Mexico often, as well as many countries in southeast and central Asia and eastern and western Europe. Chuck was gentle and kind; he liked and lived up to the saying, "Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a great battle." He enjoyed entertaining and cooking for friends, and his caring and empathy were a source of support as friends navigated small troubles and great battles. This considerateness continued as Chuck faced his own health problems, reflecting a concern for others that will be remembered by all who knew and loved him.



Chuck was predeceased by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law Gene and Betty McCaghy; and by brothers-in-law David, Daniel, and Michael Ysebaert. He is survived by his wife Dawn; brother-in-law Patrick (Lin) Ysebaert, and many nieces and nephews. Chuck was cremated and there was no formal funeral. A luncheon gathering for family and friends will be held at Sam B's Restaurant, Bowling Green on Saturday June 22 at 11:30 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Wood County District Public Library, Wood County Historical Society, Cocoon Shelter, or a .



