Charles MonroeCharles Monroe passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born in Sylvania, OH and died in Toledo, OH at 73 years old.He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Clemmie; and brother, Robert Junior. He is survived by his brother, John; children; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by his loved ones. They are eased that he is with God.Online condolences: