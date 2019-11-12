Home

Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
Charles O. Fields


1924 - 2019
Charles O. Fields Obituary
Charles O. Fields

With the greatest of sadness, we announce the passing of Charles Olan Fields Jr., age 95, who left us for Heaven on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Charles was born on February 3, 1924 in Birmingham, Alabama. Raised on a mountain and delivering newspapers, he joined the Navy after graduating from high school. His World War II service brought him to Ohio, where he met the love of his life, Jeanne Naylor, in 1942. After the war, Charles and Jeanne established their home in south Toledo and never left it. After graduating from the University of Toledo, Charles became an IRS agent. After retirement, Charles became highly involved in his golf league and never missed a chance to go out to lunch with his friends.

Charles is happy to join his wife Jeanne in Heaven, along with his two sons, Doug and Lee; both parents, two sisters and one brother. He has one surviving brother (Howard Fields) and one sister (Evelyn Fields). He will be forever missed by his daughter, Becky; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; multiple friends and other loved ones. So many of his family and friends will miss this gentle giant.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15th, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 10:00 a.m. on November 16th, both at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Ave. Burial will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, 4210 Central Ave., Toledo, OH 43606. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 River Rd., Perrysburg OH 43551 or Cherry Street Mission, 105 17th St., Toledo, OH 43604.

Special thanks to Bob Evans on Reynolds Rd., Rudy's Hot Dog on Glendale Ave., Ideal Hot Dog on Heatherdowns, Yang's on Heatherdowns and many other restaurants for your patience, friendship and care. Please visit walterfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.

walterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
