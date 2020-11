Charles "Charlie" O. WalkerCharles "Charlie" O. Walker, age 81, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born in Somerset, New York on September 27,1939 to the late William and Gertrude Walker.Family will be receiving guests from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. Toledo, Ohio 43614 (419 381 1900). Continued Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4560 Glendale Ave, Toledo, OH 43614. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Church.To share memories and condolences with Charlie's family please visit our website.