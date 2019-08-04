|
Charles P. Hiicks
Charles P. Hicks, 69, of Ottawa Lake, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Toledo Hospital. He ws born October 30, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Otto and Charlotte (Neff) Hicks. He attended Start High School and then served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Charles was an electric motor winder at Kiemle-Hankins prior to his retirement.
Charles is survived by his wife of 46 years, Faith (Christensen); children, Dawn (Josh) Harder, Philip Hicks and Christen (Jamie) Ikerd, siblings, Willis (Frances) Hicks and Charlotte Hicks, grandchildren Cameron and Henrik.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judith Huseby; granddaughter, Hanna Ikerd.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Michaels Lutheran Church, Ottawa Lake, Michigan. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. followed by a memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Greater Toledo (NAMI).
Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019