Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
St. Michaels Lutheran Church
Ottawa Lake, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles P. Hicks


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles P. Hicks Obituary
Charles P. Hiicks

Charles P. Hicks, 69, of Ottawa Lake, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Toledo Hospital. He ws born October 30, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Otto and Charlotte (Neff) Hicks. He attended Start High School and then served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Charles was an electric motor winder at Kiemle-Hankins prior to his retirement.

Charles is survived by his wife of 46 years, Faith (Christensen); children, Dawn (Josh) Harder, Philip Hicks and Christen (Jamie) Ikerd, siblings, Willis (Frances) Hicks and Charlotte Hicks, grandchildren Cameron and Henrik.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judith Huseby; granddaughter, Hanna Ikerd.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at St. Michaels Lutheran Church, Ottawa Lake, Michigan. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. followed by a memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Greater Toledo (NAMI).

Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now