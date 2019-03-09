Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Third Baptist Church
402 Pinewood
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Third Baptist Church
402 Pinewood
Charles R. "Trey" Quinn III Obituary
Charles R. Quinn III

Charles R. Quinn III "Trey", 19, passed away tragically due to a car accident on March 1, 2019. He was born September 16, 1999 in Toledo to Charles Quinn II and Lora Brooks. Charles graduated from E. L. Bowsher in 2017. He played various sports but baseball was his passion. He was a fun, loving young man.

He is survived by his mother, Lora Brooks; father, Charles Quinn II; brothers, Reiggie Pendleton, Julian, Devin, Malaki, and Chayse; sisters, Castle Quinn and Makiya; nephew, Jayce Pendleton; grandmothers, Sharon Brooks and Susan "Que" Quinn; and grandfather, Charles (Martha) Quinn.

Family and Friends may visit on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at The House of Day, 2550 Nebraska. Family Hour will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by Funeral at 11 a.m. at Third Baptist Church, 402 Pinewood.

www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 9, 2019
