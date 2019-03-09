|
Charles R. Quinn III
Charles R. Quinn III "Trey", 19, passed away tragically due to a car accident on March 1, 2019. He was born September 16, 1999 in Toledo to Charles Quinn II and Lora Brooks. Charles graduated from E. L. Bowsher in 2017. He played various sports but baseball was his passion. He was a fun, loving young man.
He is survived by his mother, Lora Brooks; father, Charles Quinn II; brothers, Reiggie Pendleton, Julian, Devin, Malaki, and Chayse; sisters, Castle Quinn and Makiya; nephew, Jayce Pendleton; grandmothers, Sharon Brooks and Susan "Que" Quinn; and grandfather, Charles (Martha) Quinn.
Family and Friends may visit on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at The House of Day, 2550 Nebraska. Family Hour will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by Funeral at 11 a.m. at Third Baptist Church, 402 Pinewood.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 9, 2019