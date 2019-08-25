Home

Charles R. Thompson


1957 - 2019
Charles R. Thompson

Charles Roland Thompson, 62, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Orchard Villa, Oregon, Ohio. Born July 13, 1957, he was the only child of James A. and Lois (Hanely) Thompson of Toledo, Ohio. A graduate of Macomber High School, Charles was a master Gunsmith. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Special thanks to his best friend, Gerard (Kelly) Watras, Fremont, Wisconsin; and all those who cared for Charles at UTMC, Orchard Villa and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Services and burial will be private.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
