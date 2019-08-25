|
Charles Richard Vaughn M.D.
Charles Richard Vaughn, age 94, passed away on August 19, 2019 at the Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee. He was born in Akron, Ohio on July 10, 1925 to Irene Ewbank and Charles H. Vaughn. He attended Wooster College and subsequently earned his medical degree from Case Western Medical School. He worked until retiring at age 72.
After serving as a navigator in the Army Air Corps in WWII, he continued to enjoy piloting and traveling throughout his life.
Charles is survived by his wife Sharon, six children, three step-children, ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
He was loved and will be missed.
The family will greet guests on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 2-3:00 p.m. at Providence Lutheran Church in Holland, Ohio where a Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Elizabeth Scott Community or to Providence Lutheran Church in Charles's memory.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the caregivers at the Elizabeth Scott Community and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for all of their care and compassion.
To leave a special message for Charles's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019