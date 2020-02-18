|
Charles Robert Campbell
Charles Robert Campbell, 87, of Lake Township, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Toledo Hospital. Charles was born to Wade H. and Lola (Gephart) Campbell in Erie, Michigan. He was a 1952 graduate of Waite High School and went on to serve our country in the U.S. Navy. Chuck was a member of the Local 50 Plumbers and Pipefitters retiring in 1994, after 55 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and woodworking. Chuck was also a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and Northwood 2984.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Vel; daughters, Debbie Piechowski, Tracy (Jeff) Tipton, and Judith (Sid) Adkins; grandchildren, Rick Snell, Billie Jo and Dakota Piechowski, Destin and Mandi Porter, and Savanna Tipton; great-grandchildren, lil Ricky, Chase, Lucas, Aniya, Sierra, Majesta and Aryah; sisters, Marilyn Hanthorn and Nancy Myers; sisters-in-law, Lenna DiLorenzo and Violet Campbell; best friends, Gene Saunders and Lenna; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law, Bill Piechowski; brother, Ernest Campbell; and sister, Alice Masney.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. The funeral will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1930 Bradner Rd. Northwood where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Calvary Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at the Toledo Hospital room A510 for all their help, also special thanks to the girls at the St. Charles Cardiac Rehab.
