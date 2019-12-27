|
Charles Robert Turner
Charles Robert Turner passed away December 24, 2019 at Spring Meadows Nursing Home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by Amanda Armstrong Turner and is survived by children; Charles (Stacey) Turner, Leslie Lucas, and Sharon Turner, Jeffrey and Troy Armstrong, brothers, Lewis Turner and William (Edna) Turner; 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. The celebration of life will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 with Family Hour at 10 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 5301 Nebraska Avenue, officiated by Bishop Duane C. Tisdale. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 27, 2019