Charles Ronald "Ronnie" Swayne
Charles Ronald "Ronnie" Swayne of Columbus, OH, went home to be with the Lord on September 4, 2019. He was born on December 18, 1942 to Charles and Viola Washington Swayne. He worked for the Toledo Public School system, where he retired after 30 years of service. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity as well as the United States Marine Corps. Ronnie was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Swayne of 43 years. He is survived by his children, Michael Swayne and Kaja Lawson; and grandchildren, Ciera Swayne, Khalil Swayne, and Sasha Lawson. Celebration of Life 11:00 AM, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Asbury North United Methodist Church, 1586 Clifton Ave., Columbus, OH, where his family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until time of service. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service, 720 E. Long St. Visit Charles's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 12, 2019