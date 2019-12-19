The Blade Obituaries
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:30 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
Riverside Cemetery
Charles Ross Kincer Sr.


1928 - 2019
Charles Ross Kincer Sr. Obituary
Charles Ross Kincer, Sr.

Charles Ross Kincer Sr., age 91, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Toledo. He was born on January 29, 1928 to Delsie (Adams) and Byron Kincer.

Charles was a Financial Manager at Blazer Finance and served in the U.S Army. He loved spending time with his family and sports, especially football.

Charles is survived by his sons, Chuck R. Jr. and Robert A. (Shannon L.); grandchildren, Jaime L. Gilmore, Heather L. Kincer, R. Ryan Kincer; 2 step-grandchildren, Michael I. (Josephine) Davis Jr. and Cassandra A. (Troy) Braun; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter and brother, Donnie Kincer. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; son, Gregory; and other siblings.

Family and Friends will be received on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. The funeral will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 19, 2019
