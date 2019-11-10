Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
VFW Post
102 W. Andrus Rd.
Northwood, OH
Charles Rowland Spencer Sr.


1935 - 2019
Charles Rowland Spencer Sr. Obituary
Charles Rowland Spencer Sr.

Born July 26, 1935 and passed October 30, 2019 surrounded by his family. Welcoming him home are his wife Ida; daughters Patricia, and Terry; and grandkids, Nikolle and Nickolas.

He is survived by children: Chuck (Lisa), Rich (Sandi) and Jennifer; 13 grandkids and 18 great-grandkids.

The family asks you to join us on November 16, 2-7:00 PM for a Celebration of Life at the VFW Post, 102 W. Andrus Rd., Northwood OH 43619.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
