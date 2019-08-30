|
Charles "C.J." Rybak
Charles "C.J" Rybak , died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at home. He was born September 11, 1979, in Toledo. C.J. was a 1999 graduate of Clay High School, where he was a wrestler. He was a recovery coach at Flint Odyssey House. C.J. was passionate about his job and helping others. He cared for everyone he met. C.J. was an avid Michigan and Browns fan.
C.J. is survived by his parents, Ginger (Freddie) Smith; children, Seth, Kaleb and Alexus; sister, Courtney (Aaron) Cousino; girlfriend, Roxie Parker; Grandma Sue and Grandpa Denny Grubb; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Private services will be observed by the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 30, 2019