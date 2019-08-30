Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Charles "C.J." Rybak


1979 - 2019
Charles "C.J." Rybak Obituary
Charles "C.J." Rybak

Charles "C.J" Rybak , died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at home. He was born September 11, 1979, in Toledo. C.J. was a 1999 graduate of Clay High School, where he was a wrestler. He was a recovery coach at Flint Odyssey House. C.J. was passionate about his job and helping others. He cared for everyone he met. C.J. was an avid Michigan and Browns fan.

C.J. is survived by his parents, Ginger (Freddie) Smith; children, Seth, Kaleb and Alexus; sister, Courtney (Aaron) Cousino; girlfriend, Roxie Parker; Grandma Sue and Grandpa Denny Grubb; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Private services will be observed by the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Aug. 30, 2019
