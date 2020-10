Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles S. Case



Charles S. Case of Sylvania, passed away January 3, 2020. The funeral was private. A Memorial Celebration of Charles' life will be held on Sunday October 25 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 3230 Centennial Rd. Lot 29 Sylvania, OH 43560. Please join us to celebrate the life of Charles, and all of our other loved ones.





