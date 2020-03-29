|
|
Charles "Chuck" Stroh
March 19, 1938 - March 14, 2020
Charles (Chuck) Stroh, until recently of Cape Coral, died Wednesday, March 14th, 2020, in the care of Hope Hospice of Ft. Myers, from complications of pneumonia.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Katherine Stroh; his sister, Barbara Shannon and his son, Daniel. He is survived by his wife, Lois; sister, Carol Kemp; sons, Steven (Tina) and Mark (Diane); daughter-in-law, Molly; step sons, William, Stephen and Stewart Young, and five grandchildren, Merideth, Alexander, Katherine, Cole and Mason.
Chuck was born in Sewickley, PA, on March 19, 1938. He graduated from Wittenberg College in Springfield, Ohio, where he was active in his fraternity Phi Kappa Psi. After graduation, he became involved in the newspaper industry, both as an owner of his own paper and as production manager of the Toledo Blade, the daily paper of Toledo, Ohio.
He retired from The Blade after 28 years. He and Lois moved to Florida in 1996, where they were members of Faith Presbyterian Church.
Chuck was a loyal Pittsburgh Steeler fan and a lover of the outdoors. His fondest memories are of his summers spent in Canada with his family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Faith church or Hope Hospice. A family service will be planned at a later date when Chuck's ashes will be released into the Gulf of Mexico.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020