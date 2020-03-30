|
(News story) Charles "Chuck" Stroh, who worked at newspapers across the Midwest and served in production at The Blade for nearly 30 years, died March 14 at Hope Hospice of Fort Myers, Fla. He was 81.
He died of complications from pneumonia, his family said.
Mr. Stroh became a newspaper man soon after graduating from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio in 1959. He received his bachelor's degree in interior design, but he and a fraternity brother who would become a lifelong friend began traveling the Midwest, buying newspapers, improving them, and selling them, his son, Mark Stroh said.
"They would go into a town and they would buy a newspaper, a weekly. They would strip it down, rebuild it, fix things, get the production costs lowered - do everything they could to make it a functional and profitable paper," he said. "They would then sell the paper and move on to the next town, as it were."
Mr. Stroh worked at newspapers in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky before he and his friend and business partner, Thom Dunlavy, and their families moved back to Ohio.
He was the general manager of the Port Clinton Daily News for just over a year and began at The Blade in 1969 as a production assistant, Blade archives show. He was promoted to production manager in 1972 and to operations director in 1993, where he supervised prepress production, the pressroom, mailroom, and maintenance department.
"Chuck was proud of all his years at The Blade," his wife, Lois Stroh, said. "He loved The Blade. He worked there for a long, long time and met many, many friends there."
He oversaw several changes in production technology, his son said, including The Blade's conversion from "hot type" to "cold type" when printing the physical newspaper.
He remembers his father would read the newspaper and then show his family his hands.
"Look. Hands are clean," he would say proudly, to emphasize the paper had been printed correctly.
While he oversaw technological changes in the news business, he did not embrace them in his personal life. He never owned a cell phone or a computer.
"He always wanted the actual printed paper in his hand," his wife said. "He didn't want to read it on the Internet or anywhere else. He wanted to hold it in his hand."
Mr. Stroh's sons each had a paper route over the years, and he would wake up at 4:30 or 5 a.m. to greet The Blade truck that delivered the newspapers to their home. He and the kids would then stuff the newspapers with the ads and then load them onto their bicycles for delivery.
On Sundays, that work was followed by doughnuts and church, son Mark Stroh said.
He lived in Port Clinton with his wife, Jane Herud Stroh, whom he met at Wittenberg University and married in 1959. They had three sons. When they divorced, Mr. Stroh moved to Toledo.
He married Lois Young, who worked in health care and also had three sons, on July 27, 1979. The couple moved to Sylvania and lived there until they retired in 1996.
In retirement, they lived in Cape Coral, Fla., because they loved the warm weather. Mr. Stroh was an avid runner, basketball player, and softball player and continued to play in a softball league until recently, his son said.
The couple belonged to Faith Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Stroh was born March 19, 1938 in Sewickley, Pa., to Katherine and Charles Stroh.
He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Stroh, who died in 1996, and whose wife, Molly Stroh, survives and lives in Toledo.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Stroh; sister, Carol Kemp; sons Steven Stroh and Mark Stroh; step-sons William Young, Steven Young, and Stewart Young; and five grandchildren.
A family service is planned at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Fuller Metz Cremation & Funeral Services.
The family requests tributes to Faith Presbyterian Church in Cape Coral, Fla., or Hope Hospice of Fort Myers, Fla.
This is a news story by Sarah Elms. Contact her at [email protected] or 419-724-6103.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 30, 2020