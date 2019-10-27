|
|
Charles T. "Charly" Fulwider
Charles T. "Charly" Fulwider, age 67, of Wewahitchka, Florida and formerly of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 10, 1952 to Robert B. and Esther Marie (Williams) Fulwider in Ronceverte, West Virginia. Charly was a graduate of Waite High School, Class of 1970 and attended the University of Toledo. Throughout most of his life Charly was a auto mechanic, working at various shops and most recently Earl Brother's before he retired.
For over 30 years Charly had a camper at Steuben County Campground in Angola, IN; many memories and friends were made here during the summer months. He also loved being on the water with his boats and partying at the sandbar with his family and friends. He was a fanatic about his lawn and could be found on his zero-turn lawnmower, often times engaging the grandchildren in the fun on his famous lawnmower. Most recently, he and his wife Nancy retired and moved to Florida. Above everything, Charly's family was his pride and joy and he will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 45 years, Nancy (Frahn) Fulwider; children, Rob (Katriina) Fulwider, T.J. (Jen) Fulwider and Jamie Fulwider (Jenn Navarre); grandchildren, Christian, Caitlin, Kyleigh, Tyler, Jacob, Tanner, Stella and Crosby; sisters, Bonnie Bias, Brenda McNeil and Beverly Fulwider; in-laws, David (Joanne) Frahn, Sharon "Sam" (Tommie) Dean, Mary (Steve) Leestma, Frank (Dawnn) Frahn and Jack (Anastasia) Frahn; many favorite cousins along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a host of friends, too many to mention! In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Barb Fulwider and Becky Brandt.
The family will receive guests on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500) with his Funeral Service starting on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Jeremy Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Charly's family.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019