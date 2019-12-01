Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles V. Hoffman


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles V. Hoffman Obituary
Charles V. Hoffman

Charles V. Hoffman, age 74, of Toledo, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on November 28, 2019 at SKLD Nursing in Perrysburg. Chuck was born October 8, 1945 to Charles and Irene (Sutton) Hoffman. He graduated from Anthony Wayne High School. Chuck proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war before he was honorably discharged. Chuck was a member of the Operating Engineers and worked in the mining industry for over 40 years before retiring as a Federal Mining Inspector for MSHA. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a past Grand Knight. Chuck was an avid sports fan and enjoyed going to see his grandchildren's games.

In addition to his parents, Chuck was also preceded in death by his infant son, Andrew Hoffman. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of over 52+ years, Lucille Hoffman, sons, Charles (Lisa) Hoffman Jr., Marty (Lynette) Hoffman, Steve (JoAnn) Hoffman, Jeff Hoffman, brother, Robert (Pat) Hoffman, grandchildren, Ian Hoffman, Jade Hoffman, Tony Hoffman, Joshua Hoffman, Lindsay Hoffman, Kylie (Jeffery) Hoffman, Andrew Hoffman, Brent (Amber) Skidmore, Brianna Skidmore, Branden Skidmore, Dylan Hainer and Cameron Hoffman and great-grandchildren, Jeffery Fisher III and Brent Skidmore III.

The family will receive guests Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 6:00 pm. in the funeral home.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Julie Hoffman, Grace Hospice and to the staff and SKLD Nursing for their care and compassion given to Chuck.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice in Chuck's memory.

To leave a special message for Chuck's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -