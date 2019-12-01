|
|
Charles V. Hoffman
Charles V. Hoffman, age 74, of Toledo, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on November 28, 2019 at SKLD Nursing in Perrysburg. Chuck was born October 8, 1945 to Charles and Irene (Sutton) Hoffman. He graduated from Anthony Wayne High School. Chuck proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war before he was honorably discharged. Chuck was a member of the Operating Engineers and worked in the mining industry for over 40 years before retiring as a Federal Mining Inspector for MSHA. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a past Grand Knight. Chuck was an avid sports fan and enjoyed going to see his grandchildren's games.
In addition to his parents, Chuck was also preceded in death by his infant son, Andrew Hoffman. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of over 52+ years, Lucille Hoffman, sons, Charles (Lisa) Hoffman Jr., Marty (Lynette) Hoffman, Steve (JoAnn) Hoffman, Jeff Hoffman, brother, Robert (Pat) Hoffman, grandchildren, Ian Hoffman, Jade Hoffman, Tony Hoffman, Joshua Hoffman, Lindsay Hoffman, Kylie (Jeffery) Hoffman, Andrew Hoffman, Brent (Amber) Skidmore, Brianna Skidmore, Branden Skidmore, Dylan Hainer and Cameron Hoffman and great-grandchildren, Jeffery Fisher III and Brent Skidmore III.
The family will receive guests Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 6:00 pm. in the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Julie Hoffman, Grace Hospice and to the staff and SKLD Nursing for their care and compassion given to Chuck.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice in Chuck's memory.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019