Charles W. Case
Charles W. Case, 87, of McClure, Ohio passed away October 28, 2019. Charles was born in Manhattan, Kansas to the late Charles C. and Bertha C. (Lewis) Case on May 18, 1932. He was married to his true soul mate for over 45 years, Jane, and she preceded him in death on December 4, 2018. Charles is survived by his daughters, Kathleen (Phillip) Garuti, Frances (Vaughn) Dybala; son, Ian Case; grandchildren, Jennifer, Karen, Erica (Jimmy), Jacqueline, Graeme, Mark; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Elyssa, and Michael. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jane; and a sister.
Charles worked at the Chrysler Toledo Machining Plant in Perrysburg as an electrician for 44 years. He was a strong believer in the union and served as a union steward for many years. Charles was a complex and deeply generous man. Charles proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He flew an American Flag every day during the Vietnam War imparting pride in your country and respect for the American Flag onto his children. He was a lifelong Republican. He had a great love for the theater, classical music, and the opera. He was a supportor of the Toledo Repertoire Theater; Toledo's Public Broadcasting Station, WBGU; and the Peristyle at the Toledo Art Museum for many years. When he was younger, Charles was known as a great baseball player and played for various teams in the Toledo area including the legendary Tiedtke's Store. He also enjoyed golfing, The Mud Hens, and all of the Toledo hockey teams from the Mercuries to the Walleye, and was on many bowling leagues. Charles was also an avid reader, and loved to travel with his wife, Jane, around the world. Charles was always eager to hear how the grandchildren and great-grandchildren were doing in their careers, academics, and sports. One of his great joys was spending time train watching with this grandson Graeme. They spent many a Saturday in Fostoria at the rail yard watching trains come and go and researching different types of trains. He was enormously loved and will be greatly missed and will be forever in our hearts.
Charles's wishes were for there to be no services. Hanneman Funeral Home Grand Rapids is honored to serve Charles's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 30, 2019