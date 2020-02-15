|
|
Charles "Charlie" W. Johnson
Charles "Charlie" W. Johnson, age 92, of Oregon, OH, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 10, 2020 after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. He was born May 6, 1927 in Toledo, OH to George M. and Dorothy (Redman) Johnson. Charlie proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, stationed in San Diego, CA during WWII. He retired as an engineer from ConRail Railroad after 43 years of employment. Charlie was a huge Notre Dame fan. He enjoyed bowling in leagues and taking day trips with his wife and family. Charlie was a friendly guy who'd engage anyone he met in conversation.
Charles is survived by his identical twin brother, Robert Johnson; sons, Charles (Sandi), William (Debbie), and George Johnson; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Angela and daughter, Ruth Meidt.
Family and friends may visit on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. Funeral services will begin on Tuesday, February 18, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey, OH.
The family would like to thank Promedica Homecare and Heartland Hospice for the excellent care given to Charlie. Memorial donations may be given to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020