Charles W. Larkins III
Charles W. Larkins III passed away in his home on July 22, 2019. Preceded in death is Chuck's father, Charlie Larkins of Maumee, OH and his mother, Phyllis Lake of Marblehead, OH.
Surviving is step mother, Jan Francis and step brother, Pat O'Bryan. He leaves behind brothers, Jim (Laurie), David (Sue), Rick and their sister, Sue Larkins. Chuck had many nieces and nephews who he adored in addition to a growing family of great nieces and nephews.
Chuck was a beloved citizen of the Toledo area's political community starting as a Rogers High School graduate and continued into a lifelong career with the Board of Elections for 30 years. He retired from the Ohio Turnpike in 2010.
Chuck was involved in many local organizations throughout his life including the Lucas County Teenage Republicans serving as a former President, the Ohio College Republicans serving as President during the Nixon administration, the Northwest Ohio Teenage Republicans group serving as an advisor, and was a long time member of the Freemasons of Toledo. He remained highly involved in local politics and served on Waterville's City Council and most recently President of the TARTA Board of Trustees.
A memorial service for the public will be held on Thursday, August 15th, from 5:30-8pm at the Lucas County Republican Headquarters at 1306 Kittle Rd Holland, OH.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019